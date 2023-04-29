Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 8,602,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

