Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.24. 715,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.