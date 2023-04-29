Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VUG stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $252.03. The company had a trading volume of 645,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,560. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.