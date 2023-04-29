Brio Consultants LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,885 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

