Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion-$47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.84 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 10,695,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,355. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.