Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion-$47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.84 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 10,695,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,355. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
