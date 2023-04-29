Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.09 on Friday, reaching $626.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.61. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

