Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.8 %

BNL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 706,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.72.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

