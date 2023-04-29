Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 1,976.67

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976.67 ($24.69).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,900 ($23.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.23) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.98) to GBX 1,760 ($21.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,956 ($24.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,076 ($25.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,978.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,743.24. The stock has a market cap of £15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,187.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

