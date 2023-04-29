Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $26.41

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

