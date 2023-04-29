Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 339

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.23).

A number of research firms have commented on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital raised shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ROR stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,972.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.40 ($4.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,468.47). In related news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,468.47). Also, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,896.07). 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

