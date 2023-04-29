Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $26.50

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Talos Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

TALO stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

