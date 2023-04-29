Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 1,870

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,870 ($23.35).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEIR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.35) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,840 ($22.98) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,862.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,763.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,125.00%.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.59) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($56,481.83). In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,864.62). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 ($22.59) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($56,481.83). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

