Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $109.18

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

