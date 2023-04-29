Brokers Issue Forecasts for Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $46.42 per share.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

NYSE RE opened at $378.00 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

