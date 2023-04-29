Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 718,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,027. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

