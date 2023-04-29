BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

