Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $387.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

