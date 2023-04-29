C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. 173,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 538,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Insider Activity

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.94% and a negative net margin of 412.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

