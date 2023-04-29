Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $1.35. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 216,315 shares trading hands.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Camber Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

