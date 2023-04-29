Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $61,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,790. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.