Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$192.00 at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$168.59.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNR opened at C$161.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$159.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$161.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
