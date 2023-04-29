CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $521,226.43 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,336.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00309964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00531853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00067936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00408506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.