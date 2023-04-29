Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Cannae worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 55.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $6,198,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. 292,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,037. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cannae Profile

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.