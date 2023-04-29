Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.98

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.98 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.17). Capital shares last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 93,418 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.07) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.09. The company has a market capitalization of £193.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,247.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Capital Increases Dividend

Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

