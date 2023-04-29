Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.98

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.98 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.17). Capital shares last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 93,418 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.07) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.09. The company has a market capitalization of £193.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,247.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.
Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
