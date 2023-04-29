Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $117.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.78.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $134.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.