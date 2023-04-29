Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $14.00 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.00 billion and $163.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.82 or 0.06498428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00060039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00039798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,807,579,197 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

