Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

