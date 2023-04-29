Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.85. 829,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,582. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

