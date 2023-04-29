CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.