CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

