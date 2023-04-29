Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in April

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CRPOF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries using proprietary technology, natural, renewable resources, and developing innovative products, technologies, and delivery systems. It operates under the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry segments.

