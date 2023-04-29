Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Celestica updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.05 EPS.

Celestica Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Celestica

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

