Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Celestica also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

CLS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

