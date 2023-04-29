Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.05 EPS.

Celestica Stock Down 3.5 %

Celestica stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 848,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Celestica by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

