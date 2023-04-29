Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

