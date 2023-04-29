Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises about 2.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 201,227 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 7,409,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,318. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

