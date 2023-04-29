Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 772,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

