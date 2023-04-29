Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.89. 4,608,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

