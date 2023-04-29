CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,013. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.