Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.70 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 954,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,854. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 233.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

