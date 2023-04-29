Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,778 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 6.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $847,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $25.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.95.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

