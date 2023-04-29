Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

CGIFF opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

