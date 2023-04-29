Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

LNG opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

