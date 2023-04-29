Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHKR remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,812. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.47%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

