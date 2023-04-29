Chevron Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $269,510,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

