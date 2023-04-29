China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the March 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

