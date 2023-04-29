Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.50.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

Shares of CHYHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 8,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,050. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.