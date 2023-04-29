Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.03-3.09 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.12. 2,458,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

