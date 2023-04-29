Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Cut to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $11.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
