Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Cut to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $11.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.