Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during midday trading on Friday. Citycon Oyj has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
