CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 96.8% in April

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 75,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,045. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

